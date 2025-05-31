Pakistan Loses Grip on Surab in Balochistan: BLA Claims to Have Seized Key Installations, Army Pushed Out

In a major setback for Pakistan's military leadership, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group, has claimed control over Surab city in Balochistan province.

Security forces' vehicles have reportedly been set ablaze.

A press release issued by the BLA on May 30, 2025, stated, "Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters took complete control of Surab city this evening and paralysed all the military, administrative, and financial structures of the enemy state."

According to the group, its fighters have seized key government installations, including the bank, the Levies station, and the police station.

Videos circulating online from the area show thick plumes of smoke rising from multiple government buildings that were set on fire.

Additionally, the BLA claims to have established checkpoints on the Quetta-Karachi and Surab-Gidar highways, according to the press release.

The group has reiterated its commitment to achieving independence from Pakistan. "This operation is a continuation of BLA's resolve to destroy every institution, every symbol, and every force of the occupying Pakistani state. We once again make it clear that our struggle will continue until Baloch national liberation is achieved," the statement read.

Commanders of the militant group also claimed to have repelled Pakistani Army and police forces after intense clashes. They took responsibility for the death of a station house officer during the confrontation and admitted to seizing weapons from police personnel.

Pakistan's leadership is yet to issue a statement regarding this.