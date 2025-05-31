‘Feels Like Home’: Arrested Espionage-Accused Qasim’s Pro-Pakistan Interview Recorded Days Before Pahalgam Attack Becomes Key Evidence in Spy Nexus Case

In yet another major crackdown on Pakistani spy networks, a person named Qasim was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on charges of espionage on Friday from Rajasthan’s Mewat region.

A video of Qasim’s visit to Pakistan has surfaced online, which alerted authorities and led to his arrest. The video dates back to Qasim’s second visit to Pakistan. According to reports, Qasim made this trip to Pakistan in March, prior to the Pahalgam terror attack.

‘Coming to Pakistan Feels Like Coming Home’

The video shows Qasim giving an interview to a Pakistani YouTuber. In the interview, he says that he is traveling to Pakistan for the second time and that he feels at “home” whenever he visits there. He further mentions that he likes Pakistan so much that he has been there twice within three months. He also reveals that his aunt’s house is in Pakistan.

The 34-year-old Qasim, a cleric from Rajasthan, established contact with ISI handlers through his brother Asim. Sources say that during interrogation, Qasim revealed that his brother Asim had been working for Pakistan’s ISI for many years.

Following this, Qasim’s brother, Asim, has also been taken into custody by Delhi Police’s Special Cell for spying for Pakistan’s ISI from Rajasthan’s Deeg.

Intelligence agencies are probing his possible links to Pakistani operatives and scrutinizing his role in compromising national interests.

Officials said Qasim received approximately 2 lakh Pakistani Rupees (around INR 61,000) in different installments from Pakistan and provided intelligence information in exchange for the money.

This revelation comes amid an ongoing crackdown on Pakistani spy networks in India.

The mobile phones of the brothers have been seized and sent to forensic labs to retrieve data and sensitive information that may have been sent to handlers in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor Ongoing