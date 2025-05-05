Pakistan Mosque Imam Asks Worshippers If They Back War With India, Crowd's Reaction Will Shock You

In a shocking incident, an Imam at a mosque in Pakistan was seen asking worshippers if they supported war with India, to which they replied "no."

This incident took place at Islamabad's famous Lal Masjid, and the video is going viral.

After witnessing the firm refusal of the followers to his question, the Imam told them, "Pakistan’s fight is not for Islam but for nationalism, and the oppression here is worse than in India."

This comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

This confession by the Imam places Pakistan in an embarrassing situation, especially at a time when India is attempting to diplomatically isolate it for its continued support of terrorism.

The Imam also said, "People often go missing from different parts of Pakistan, but is the situation the same in India? How many people go missing there?"

His comments reveal the real situation in Pakistan, where citizens face threats from security concerns within their own country.

About the Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22 at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam, is one of the deadliest in the recent history of the Kashmir Valley, claiming the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indians from several Indian states and one foreign tourist from Nepal. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist terrorists targeting non-Muslim tourists.

The Resistance Front (TRF), considered an affiliate of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later withdrew its statement.

How Did India Respond to the Attack?

The Indian government has vowed to track down the perpetrators of the massacre, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi granting "complete operational freedom" to the Indian armed forces to "identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers."