‘Pahalgam Must Be Avenged’: Bhuj’s 1971 War Heroes Who Rebuilt IAF Airstrip Urges PM Modi to Avenge April 22 Massacre

New Delhi: Around 300 woman from Madhapar village in Gujarat rebuilt the Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj within just 72 hours during the 1971 India- Pakistan war, has urged strong action against Pakistan in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Kanbai Shivji Hirani, one of the 300 village woman's recalling her role during the war, said, “It was not possible to build the runway soon, but we made it possible by rebuilding it, as it was a matter of the country.”

She said the country’s victory in the war brought immense happiness, but recent developments have left her disturbed. “When we won the war, we were very happy. Today, what Pakistan has done (in Pahalgam) is very wrong.”

She recounted the war in 1971, saying, “In 1971, when the war between India and Pakistan happened, I was 24 years old. At that time, Pakistan bombed the runway in Bhuj. They destroyed everything during a nighttime bombing raid. Then the question arose – what do we do now?”

She adds that more than 300 women gathered to rebuild the airstrip.

“So we came to Madhapur. The Collector came with us. On the first day, 30 women went. On the second day, even more went. By the third day, 322 women were working.”

She adds, “When Pakistani planes came, we hid. I had a green cloth because it helped us blend into the environment. It looked like part of nature. I had a lot of green cloth. I didn’t have 5 rupees, so I took 1 rupee from here and there to buy it.”

Hirani recounts her work schedule saying, “We left home at 7 AM and returned at 7 PM. We were told ‘When the first siren goes off loudly, hide wherever possible, behind whatever environment you can find.’ Then, ‘When the second siren sounds, come out and get back to work.’ That’s how we worked. We risked our lives, but we had to save India.”



After the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people mostly tourists the Indian government has said it will take tough steps. The army has been given full freedom to choose how and when to respond.

The government held a meeting with leaders from all parties, and everyone supported strong action against the attackers. A top security meeting also confirmed that the attack had links across the border and came at a time when Jammu and Kashmir was moving forward with peaceful elections and development.