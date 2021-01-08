26/11 Attacks: Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi Sentenced To 15-yr Jail Term For Terror-financing

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan's Lahore sentenced Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years in jail in a terror funding case connected to the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai on Friday. Lakhvi was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on January 2 on terror financing charges. The 61-year-old LeT commander, who was out on bail since 2015, is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing.

"Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” the CTD said.

Meanwhile, 26/11 mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief - Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in two more terror financing cases. According to ANI, the Counter-Terrorism Department officials are treating Hafiz Saeed as a VIP and he is still roaming in his SUV escorted by his aides. The UN-designated terrorist was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases and is lodged at Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail. Saeed and his two close aides - Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid - have been sentenced to 10 and a half years each, while JuD chief’s brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Saeed's JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. Twelve years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours at landmark locations like - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal, Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish Community centre. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012 while Saeed, an UN-designated terrorist also has a 10 million USD bounty placed on him by the American government in 2012.

