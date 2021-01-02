26/11 Attack Mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi Arrested In Pakistan Over Terror Financing

Accused of playing a key role in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, as per PTI. The 61-year-old LeT commander, who was out on bail since 2015, has been arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province. The CTD has refrained from revealing Lakhvi's place of arrest.

"Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing," PTI quoted the Pakistan CTD. Moreover, the CTD has also said that the terrorism financing case pertaining to which Lakhvi has been arrested was registered in a police station of CTD Lahore. His trial is set to be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore.

“Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” the CTD said.

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Twelve years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours. Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal, Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish Community centre were among the landmark locations that were targetted by the terrorists. The Mumbai terror attack transformed India's perception towards national security and led to strengthening its maritime surveillance, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information.

Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the National Security Guard (NSG), who was martyred in action during the attacks. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.

(With PTI inputs)