50% COVID Cases Linked To Omicron In Pakistan's Sindh; Karachi Worst Affected: Report

As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe, the Sindh government in Pakistan stated that 50% of COVID-19 cases in the province are of the new variant, with Karachi being the worst affected. According to data released by Sindh authorities, Pakistan has been grappled by the Omicron variant, ANI reported, citing Geo News.

Earlier on Sunday (January 2), Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, met with health officials to discuss the deteriorating health situation in the province. The officials apprised the Chief Minister of the increase in cases caused by the new COVID variant and warned that the situation is difficult and getting worse with each passing day, Geo News reported.

The January 2 meeting was attended by some prominent leaders of the province, including Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health, Adviser Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, acting Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Health Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Dr Bari of Indus Hospital. After analysing the chain of the spread, it was discovered that a few cases out of 175 Omicron samples had a travel history. The majority of the travel history was linked to the United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Angola, Saudi Arabia, Nairobi, and the United States.

Sindh records rapid COVID surge in last 30 days

According to Pakistani officials, one of the major concerns is the worrisome surge in cases during the last 30 days. As of December 3, the Sindh province had reported a total of 261 new cases, which rose dramatically to a total of 403 by January 2, as per Geo News.

Chief Minister Shah has urged health officials to increase immunisations and testing. The Sindh chief minister also advised individuals to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour, warning that if they don't, stringent rules will be put in place. He further informed that as of now a total of 29,579,471 vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

28% Pakistanis believe pandemic is over: Survey

It should be mentioned here that 28% of people in Pakistan believe the pandemic is over, as per a recent survey conducted by a market research firm. The survey, titled ‘COVID-19: Will The Pandemic Ever End and How Will We Know?' was conducted by Ipsos. The poll was conducted in 34 nations, and it was found that in Pakistan, 28% of individuals believe that the COVID pandemic is over, compared to 9% in other countries, ANI reported, citing Dawn.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @AhmedPsf/TwitterPTI)