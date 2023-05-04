At least seven teachers were killed in a school located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kurram Tehsil on Thursday. According to Pakistani news outlet Geo TV, local police said that unidentified gunmen shot the teachers in the staffroom of a high school in the Pakistani-administered region. As per the report by the Pakistani news outlet, all the educators were at the building and were performing exam duties when the tragic incident took place. The police are still on a search for the killer and the matter is currently under investigation.

According to Geo TV, the region’s matric examinations were postponed following the incident. The Thursday incident is not an isolated incident of crime against the school teachers in the region. In another incident in the same area, a teacher was killed while he was travellling in a vehicle. According to Geo TV, the shooting took place on the same day, taking the total number of educators killed in a day to eight.

Pakistan's President condemns the attack

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the attack against the school teachers in the Pakistani-administered region. “President Dr. Arif Alvi strongly condemned the killing of 8 teachers in Upper Karam and Para Chinar. The President of the country expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of teachers on duty in two incidents. The attack on teachers by the enemies of knowledge is condemnable, President,” the office of the Pakistani President wrote on Twitter. According to Geo TV, the teacher, who was killed whilst in a moving vehicle, has been identified as Mohammad Sharif.