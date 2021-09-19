Afghanistan: Qatar Supports Shipment Of 8.7 Metric Tons Of Medical Supplies To Kabul

The World Health Organisation (WHO) delivered at least 8.7 metric tons of life-saving medical and trauma supplies to Afghanistan on September 18, Saturday. The shipment of life-saving equipment was carried by Qatar Airways and landed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Saturday. This was third such consignment sent by the specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. According to WHO, the new shipment would benefit trauma patients and children with pneumonia in Afghanistan. "A plane carrying 8.7 MT of WHO life-saving medical and trauma supplies landed in Kabul today. This new shipment will benefit 2,500 trauma patients and 2,400 children with pneumonia in Afghanistan," said the WHO Afghanistan through their microblogging platform.

.@WHO is grateful to #Qatar 🇶🇦 for its ongoing support to deliver essential health supplies for vulnerable people in #Afghanistan. Today’s flight is the 3rd donated by #Qatar to WHO this month. pic.twitter.com/IpxB4wN98l — WHO Afghanistan (@WHOAfghanistan) September 18, 2021

Further, the organisation appreciated the involvement of Qatar in providing relief materials to the war-torn country. It is worth mentioning that Qatar has been playing a significant role in maintaining diplomatic ties with the Taliban ruled Afghanistan. Since the extremist group captured the democratically elected government, it has deployed several aeroplanes in evacuating the desperate Afghans from the war-ravaged country. The move has been massively applauded internationally. "WHO is grateful to Qatar for its ongoing support to deliver essential health supplies for vulnerable people in Afghanistan. Today's flight is the 3rd donated by Qatar to WHO this month," added the international public health organisation.

WHO is exploring options to expedite further shipments of health supplies to Afghanistan

According to WHO, the supplies which were delivered at the Kabul Airport was a collaborative effort of the operations and logistic teams of Qatar Airways and the Government of the State of Qatar. The organisation informed that the shipment was first packed at the Europe facility and was transported to Qatar. Later, the consignment was taken to Kabul to cover the urgent health needs of 1 million people in Afghanistan. Notably, WHO is exploring options to expedite further shipments of health supplies to Afghanistan. Earlier on Tuesday, the second Qatar Airways flight had delivered supplies to Kabul.

UN High Commissioner appealed to the international communities to help Afghans

During a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, had appealed to the international communities to come forward to help the Afghan people. He said that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is 'pretty desperate' and stressed sending food, medicines, shelter and other necessities urgently to the war-ravaged country. "Afghanistan is already facing a food insecurity and malnutrition crisis. A third of the population, more than 12 million people, are acutely food insecure, and their situation is expected to be greatly worsened by the drought – which has affected a third of the country, said Grandi. "We want to appeal to international donors to support the Afghan people by donating funds to the agency."

