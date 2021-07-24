Afghanistan VP Saleh Says Taliban Terrorists Run 'militant Madrasas' In Karachi

Continuing the war of words on the Twitter post of '1971 Pak Army surrender' to India shared by Afghanistan Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, Pakistan's Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that 'traitors have played a major role in dislodging the movement of success'. The heated argument escalated further with Afghanistan VP's further reply saying 'in his (Imran Ismail) Karachi city Talib terrorists run safe houses'. The war of words was witnessed in the particular Twitter post where India was dragged.

Governor Ismail's attack on Afghan VP added that their nation works to 'please the masters without showing an iota of love for the suffering nation'.

Ironically people like u have always been there all along in history, traitors have played a major role in dislodging the movement of success to please the masters without showing an iota of love for the suffering nation. U r not doing anything new to Afghanistan — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) July 22, 2021

Countering the comment made by Pakistani Government official, Vice President Saleh further added that Karachi in Pakistan is a city where "Talib terrorists run safe houses, training centers, fund raising campaigns & militant Madrasas".

This gentleman (perhaps) is the governor of Sindh, the second largest province of Pak. In his Karachi city Talib terrorists run safe houses, training centers, fund raising campaigns & militant Madrasas. Him celebrating massacre of Afg people isn't a surprise to us. https://t.co/9VGMErYRoP — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 24, 2021

Amrullah Saleh shares image of the 1971 Pak Army surrender

Earlier on Wednesday (July 21), Saleh in his bid to counter and silence 'Pakistani Twitter attackers' dragged India in the matter. Saleh shared the historic picture of 1971 post-war where Pakistan had surrendered to the Indian Army. Saleh tweeted out the December 16 picture where two rival military commanders from India and Pakistan - General Niazi and General Aurora are seated at a table and signing the Declaration of Independence of Bangladesh document. Taking a dig at its neighbour, Afghanistan remarked how Pakistan had lost half of its country, forces in the east and had to publicly surrender to India.

We don't have such a picture in our history and won't ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away. Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talibn & terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways. pic.twitter.com/lwm6UyVpoh — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 21, 2021

Afghanistan-Pakistan rivalry

The rivalry between the two neighbours escalated following the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban since then have been capturing major parts of the country, including border areas with other neighbouring countries. The Afghanistan government has been alleging that Pakistan is aiding the Taliban forces. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied the allegations. Tension surges after the July 16 kidnapping of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail's 26-year-old daughter Silsila Alikhil. Reports stated that Alikhail was released after 6 hours from Islamabad after she was severely tortured. In addition, Afganistan had also called back its envoys from Pakistan after the kidnapping.