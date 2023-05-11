After Evading Arrest For 12 Hours, PTI's Fawad Chaudhry Detained Outside Pakistan SC

As authorities tightened their grip on the Opposition after violent protests broke out following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest, the party's senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from outside the Supreme Court premises late Wednesday, May 10.

According to the sources, the former Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan had been inside the Supreme Court since 11 AM in a bid to evade arrest and was detained as soon as he came out of the apex court premises.

PTI leader Chaudhry was detained by the Islamabad police under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act and was shifted to the Secretariat Police Station.

PTI leaders taken into custody

The senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry earlier brandished the order copy from the Islamabad High Court to the police, maintaining that he cannot be arrested in any case till May 12. Chaudhry claimed that the detention of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had caused division in the nation. He argued that in order to foster communication, political opponents should be allowed space.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested PTI Secretary General Asad Umar from the premises of the Islamabad High Court — the same court from which former Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken into custody. On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Khan was arrested in a graft case and presented before the accountability court at the Police Lines Headquarters. The court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) eight-day remand of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case, Samaa reported.

Khan’s arrest escalated tensions all across the nation amid the economic crisis. The protests have led to widespread destruction of property.