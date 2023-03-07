After Some Relief In Toshkhana Case, Former Pak PM Imran Khan Lands In Trouble With ECP

After multiple setbacks, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan breathed a sigh of relief as the Islamabad High Court suspended his arrest warrant in the Toshkhana case. Earlier this week, the Islamabad district and session court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan, which later stirred up a storm across the country. However, Khan witnessed another blow when on Tuesday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a bailable arrest warrant against the former Prime Minister in a case pertaining to “contemptuous” remarks against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja, Geo TV reported.

When it comes to the Toshakhana case, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the suspension of the warrant after it was reserved earlier in the day. The court directed the 70-year-old PTI chief to appear before the district and session court on March 13. Earlier this week, the court issued Khan a non-bailable arrest warrant after he skipped the indictment hearing thrice. In the Toshkhana case, the ex-PM was accused of concealing his assets declaration details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, which is a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

ECP issues a bailable arrest warrant against the PTI chief

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a bailable arrest warrant against the PTI chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan along with his PTI party colleague Fawad Chaudhury. The warrant was issued in the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner defamation case, Geo TV reported. The case was pertaining to “contemptuous” remarks against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. According to Geo TV, the four-member bench was composed of ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hasan Bharwana, and Justice (retd) Ikram Ullah Khan. The order was issued following Khan’s non-appearance in the case proceedings.