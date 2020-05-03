Pak Neta Altaf Hussain Who Sang Saare Jahan Se Acha Says His Life Is In Grave Danger

While addressing the leaders of the UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, Germany, Belgium, Australia, and other overseas units of the party over the telephone on Saturday night, Pakistan based political party MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain has said that his life could be lost any time as a result of informing the workers and the people about the truth. He said that his life was in grave danger and his murder could be given any colour, but it will be premeditated murder.

Claiming that there is no leader in Pakistan except him who was born from the poor and middle class and despite not having political background formed an organised movement whose discipline is recognised by the world. "Hussain is the only leader of Pakistan who made MQM the third-largest party in the country without any help from the establishment. This is an open fact but the question is how much does the elite in Pakistan accept this truth? Despite all the positive steps, what is the general impression of the MQM and Altaf Hussain," he asked. He also claimed that MQM and Altaf Hussain are termed as terrorist group and terrorists.

Making a massive statement about Pakistani state and involvement of ISI, he said that he was arrested three times in Pakistan and subjected to the worst mental and physical torture. "When no tactic could stop him from his struggle, the establishment and the ISI were bent upon killing him. So on extreme pressure from his colleagues, he had to come to London but he didn't deviate from his ideology," he added.

Altaf Hussain on Covid

In his address, Hussain said that when the COVID-19 started spreading, every news related to it was listened to with attention, as to learn about how many people were infected with the coronavirus in how many countries, how many people died, what steps are being taken in which country, safety measures, social distancing, personal hygiene, etc.

He further said that "so much has been said in this regard that gradually the yearning to know about the coronavirus was no longer there. Now the news for us is that a vaccine is being developed in a certain country. Vaccines have been developed in the country and vaccines are being tested in such and such a country. There was so much news about this that people lost interest."



He said that China and the United States are blaming each other for the spread of COVID-19. China emerged as the Republic of China on October 1, 1949, while the United States became independent two and a half hundred years ago. "The question then arises as to how China has surpassed the United States in the nuclear sector and economics. This clearly means that the development and prosperity of any country require organised, hardworking and sincere leadership which believes in the development of the country and the nation instead of its own caste."

