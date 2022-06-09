Amid Acute Power Shortfall, Pakistan Urges Iran To Increase Electricity Export Volume

As the severe energy crisis in Pakistan continues to escalate, Islamabad on Wednesday appealed to Iran to increase its energy exports to Balochistan. The meeting to discuss the prospects of raising the electricity supply volumes took place in Iranian Embassy in Islamabad. According to an Express Tribune report, Pakistan Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, requested Iranian ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini to widen the economic cooperation under worrisome energy shortfall in the country. The report stated that on behalf of Islamabad, Iqbal urged an additional 100 Mega Watts (MW) increase in volume to the current 104MV from Iran.

At the meeting, Iqbal also highlighted the significance of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran. Further, both leaders reviewed developments in the field of economic cooperation, especially in the energy sector, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)- Beijing's homegrown project that aims to develop a network of roads and other connectors from China to Pakistan. In view of Iran's need to provide specialised personnel in the field of technology, Hosseini proposed the establishment of joint science and technology park on the common border.

Iran accepts proposal to increase energy exports to Pakistan

In response to Islamabad's request, the Iranian ambassador agreed to expand the volume of energy exports to Pakistan. "We are trying to provide electricity to Balochistan province, including the Makran coast, with the help of neighbouring and brother country of Iran," Hosseini said, as quoted by the Express Tribune. Iqbal in response expressed gratitude to Tehran for the quick revert, further stressing the commitment of Islamabad to deepen cooperation between both countries.

Power crisis in Pakistan

The deal comes as urban Pakistan is reeling under 10-12 hours-long power outage due to acute power shortage and sweeping increase in fuel prices amid the ongoing political turmoil. According to GeoTv reports, the domestic power generation has lowered to 18,031MV while demand stood at 25,000 MV. Pakistan Power Division officials informed that given the current fall in production, the country is facing up to 18 hours of load-shedding in rural areas.

The incumbent Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's administration has accused its predecessor, Imran Khan of implementing non-productive energy policies, leading the country to a massive energy shortage. On June 7, Sharif stated that Khan's govt. failed to address the problem with adequate measures. "Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) govt. neither purchased fuel on time nor they repaired power plants, hence the current load-shedding," the Pak PM said, further alleging that Khan's govt was resorting to expensive power generation methods that were adding to the soaring electricity expenses despite low power generation.

