Another Purported Audio Of Pakistan PM Sharif Leaked Online; 2nd Such Incident In A Month

Nearly three weeks after an alleged audio recording of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaked online, similar reports emerged on Thursday, wherein the local media claimed the "PM was speaking on some sensitive issue" with an "unknown" person". According to a report by The News International, the prime minister purportedly talks about appointing special assistants from the ruling coalition with an unknown person.

In the purported audio, the unidentified man could be heard talking about the Pakistan Peoples Party, asking for posts of the PM's key aides. "No, it is not like that, Bilawal Bhutto spoke to me in this regard," the voice believed to be of PM Shehbaz could be heard saying. As he speaks, another voice then was heard saying, "We have to adjust Zafar Mahmood and Jahanzeb Sahib also...I will tell you a final number today." During the alleged conversation, he added that Muttahida Qaumi Movement member, Malik Ahmed, was reminded that he played a pivotal role in making the deal with the two parties... "I am sending you his portfolio; he belongs to Karachi."

PTI claims clip now on the dark web for auction

Earlier last month, purported audios featuring the alleged conversation between Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, were leaked on the internet. In the first audio, the Prime Minister can be allegedly heard criticising the finance minister for his tough economic measures and his decision to increase energy prices. This was not the first time when the finance minister faced flak from the party leaders.

Recently PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz publicly stated that she does not agree with the decision to hike petrol and electricity prices, and said she did not own such decisions, whether her party was in government or not. Subsequently, the opposition leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) questioned the security of the Prime Minister's Office and said that the incident raised questions over the country's cybersecurity. According to the PTI leaders, the audio leak proved that the ruling coalition came into power to make money, reported Dawn.

PTI leader claims audio up for auction on the dark web for $3.5 million

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took a jibe at the ruling party over the audio leak and claimed that the file has been leaked intentionally to earn money. According to Chaudhary, the clip has been put on for auction on the dark web for $3.5 million. While talking to the media, Chaudhary said that Prime Minister's Office (PMO) office was not secured and now the leaked audio was put on for auction on the dark web at the price of $350,000. Further, he asserted that the audio leak confirmed that decisions are being made in London and called the PMO audio leak "a failure of the security agencies".