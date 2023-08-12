As Pakistan Set To Announce Its Caretaker PM, A Look At Leaders Who Held The Post In Past

Quick links:
Caretaker Prime Ministers: Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, Nasir-ul-Mulk and Malik Meraj Khalid (Image: Twitter / Supreme Court of Pakistan)
Pakistan’s National Assembly dissolved on August 9, just few days before its tenure ended, paving the way for a caretaker government set up to assume office, until the next general elections. However, who will be the caretaker PM of the country is still being kept under wraps. The concept of a caretaker or an interim Prime Minister is not novel in Pakistan. The country has been politically unstable ever since its inception and it is the reason why not a single Prime Minister in the country has completed his or her full term in office.
In the past, Pakistan has witnessed seven caretaker Prime Ministers, the first being appointed in 1990. It is usually preferred that the position is given to a neutral actor since it is the interim Prime Minister’s responsibility to ensure a smooth transition after the election. The constitution of Pakistan bestows only limited and certain powers to the caretaker Prime Minister. However, one of the responsibilities is to hold impartial and fair elections in the country. As Pakistan gears up to receive its next caretaker Prime Minister, here’s a look at seven people who have assumed the office in the past.
Amid the ongoing economic crisis and political turmoil, the office of the caretaker Prime Minister has become more crucial than ever before. Last Month, the country’s National Assembly introduced an amendment enabling the interim Prime Minister to take decisions of national importance. With the prospects of Pakistan General elections getting pushed to next year, it will be interesting to see who will take charge of the struggling nation.