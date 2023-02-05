At Least Five Injured In Explosion Near Pakistan's Quetta Police Lines Area

At least five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area in Pakistan on Sunday. Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who is leading the rescue operation on the site, told Pakistani newspaper Dawn that the injured persons have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Quetta. He said police and emergency teams have arrived at the site and the area has been cordoned off. This comes after a ghastly suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines area claimed at least 80 lives.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media display dust in the air as security forces run to evacuate the area. Several vehicles are also seen driving off. As per the Balochistan Post, the explosion occurred in the vicinity of the entrance of Quetta Cantonment despite the city having beefed up security due to a Pakistan Super League cricket match.

On Saturday, a roadside explosion rattled the Quetta-Sibi national highway in Quetta's Bolan, a district situated in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. The blast resulted in two security personnel sustaining injuries, Dawn reported.

According to officials, the wounded personnel were escorting the car of an officer when the blast occurred. They were later rushed to a hospital in the town of Dhadar. Security forces arrived at the scene of the blast and cordoned the region to carry out an investigation into finding the perpetrators behind the attack.

Quetta rattles with explosions, deadly gas leakage incidents

Earlier in January, at least 16 people died due to incidents of gas leakage in Quetta. In November 2022, the Pakistani city became the target of a deadly attack when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb, resulting in three deaths and 27 injured victims. Among the wounded were 23 police officers.

According to ANI, Quetta Deputy Inspector General Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that a police truck overturned due to the explosion and fell into a ravine. The Pakistan Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the blast.