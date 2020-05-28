Altaf Hussain Calls On US Congress To Table Bill To Free Balochistan & Sindh From Pakistan

The founder and chief of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain has appealed to the United States Congress to table a bill for the independence of Balochistan and Sindh, two provinces of Pakistan where people are facing the worst human rights crisis.

In his latest statement released on the social media platforms, he has welcomed the US Congress's decision to table a bill on Tibet's independence because of merciless curbing the basic fundamental rights of the Tibetans for years. "This is the right time for honourable Dalai Lama to do more and more efforts for helpless Tibetans", said Altaf.

'Please table a bill for the independence of...'

He added, "Here, I would like to appeal to all the honourable members of US Congress to please spare some of your precious time to pay the attention to the plight of Balochs of Balochistan Province and Sindhi and Urdu Speaking People (Commonly known as Mohajirs) of Sindh Province of Pakistan, where sisters, mothers, daughters, sons, brothers, and fathers are enforcedly disappeared, putting them behind bars and extra-judicially killings of their office bearers and members and even their relatives for the past 72 years by the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies".

Altaf Hussain said, "In the name of humanity I appeal to all the members of US congress to please also table a bill for the independence of Balochistan and Sindh Provinces to save the lives of over 80 million people". "90% of people of Balochistan and Sindh provinces want to have their own independent Balochistan and Sindhudesh", said the Muhajir leader. Born in Karachi city of Pakistan, Altaf Hussain is living in exile in London since 1992.

A few weeks back, while addressing the leaders of the UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, Germany, Belgium, Australia, and other overseas units of the party over the telephone, Hussain said that his life could be lost any time as a result of informing the workers and the people about the truth. He said that his life was in grave danger and his murder could be given any colour, but it will be premeditated murder.

(With ANI inputs)