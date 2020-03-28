Imran Khan Admits Balochistan Lacks Facilities, Funds To Battle Coronavirus Pandemic

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently admitted that Balochistan lacked basic facilities at the Taftan border and did not have enough funds to support pilgrims and traders arriving from Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has till now reported 1,331 cases of COVID-19 with a majority of them in the state of Sindh which reported 440 cases. The worst affected province was followed by Punjab with 419 cases and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa with 180 reported cases.

Imran Khan, stating a recent report, revealed that the conditions at "barren" Taftan Border were "horrifying.” Talking about the Baloch government, he asserted that they did not have adequate provisions to aid the travellers arriving from Iran. The Pakistan leader further said that they couldn't call it mismanagement as there was no management to speak of in Balochistan.

According to reports, Pakistan's Home and Tribal Affairs Department has announced the cancellation of Friday prayers in the state. Following the orders, people have been ordered to perform prayers from their home.

The mosques have not been shut down; however, only five people are now allowed inside including the prayer leader.

32,332 infected in Iran

This comes as its neighbour Iran reported 32,332 cases and 2, 378 deaths as of now during to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the recent surge in infected cases around the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran on March 26 issued a ban on intercity travel in a bid to curb the spread.

"Those who were planning to travel, cancel it right from this moment," said Hossein Zolfaghari, a senior official at Iran's anti-coronavirus committee. "Those who are out travelling should return home quickly," he added in a televised announcement while announcing details of the new measures.

The deadly coronavirus has now hit over 199 countries with the US reporting the maximum number of cases. As for now, the deadly virus has claimed 26,889 lives and infected 5,86, 455 out of which 1,32,428 have reportedly recovered.

(Image Credits: AP)

