The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the banned terrorist organisation has refused to give up arms even as Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has reportedly initiated peace talks with it. The TTP has maintained that it would be 'too early' to lay down its arms. According to Afghan Taliban sources, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has asked the TTP to lay down its arms and surrender.

Even so, the TTP has placed it demands before the Pakistan government and has asked to release its members from the prison before the desired ceasefire. The TTP is negotiating with the Pakistan government, with its chief Mufti Noor Wali at the helm who is leading the negotiations. Moreover, sources reported that some factions of the banned terror group are in favour of holding talks with the Pakistan government while some have still resorted to a hardline approach.

Imran Khan Initiates Negotiation With TTP

Earlier in October, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated negotiations and stated that he was 'willing to forgive' the terrorist group responsible for killing hundreds and thousands of Pakistans in several terrorist attacks across the country. Khan had revealed in an interview that his government was in talks with some factions of the banned TTP as Pakistan was hoping for stability amid a fast-evolving situation in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

"There are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It's a reconciliation process," Khan had said during an interview with the TRT World.

Khan had said that he was expecting a deal to come out of the talks although uncertain. According to the Pakistan PM, he sees dialogue as the only solution and is willing to 'forgive' the TTP if an agreement is reached. The TTP aka the Pakistan Taliban is a far-right Islamist Pashtun-based terrorist group. Most Taliban groups in Pakistan blend under the umbrella organization of the TTP, which is a terrorist group that endangers the people of Pakistan and aims to take down the Pakistan government and military.

After Kabul's fall to the Taliban, the terrorist group released Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) prisoners from a jail situated in the Bagram airbase, the main base of the United States in Afghanistan. Following that, on September 5, a major blast was reported in Pakistan's Quetta, where at least three people died and several were injured. Later, Tehreek-e-Taliban claimed responsibility.

With ANI inputs