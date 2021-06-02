Bilawal Scorches Pakistan PM Imran As Journalist Gets Assaulted; ISI Says 'it Wasn't Us'

Pakistan's Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari scorched PM Imran Khan for allegedly lying to the world about the press freedom in his country and slammed the PTI govt for not providing adequate security to journalists in Islamabad. Bilawal Bhutto's attack against Imran Khan comes after he visited injured journalist Asad Ali Toor, who was allegedly assaulted by three masked men at his Islamabad residence earlier in May. Bilawal Bhutto, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Human Rights, said that he would convene a meeting of the committee to deliberate on the issue of press freedom in Pakistan with particular reference to the increasing attack on journalists. Lamenting the lack of security provided to journalists in Pakistan's capital, Bilawal Bhutto vowed to crack the cases of the attacks on journalists Absar Alam and Matiullah Jan and claimed that his party (Pakistan's People Party) would never compromise on the freedom of the press.

"As the chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Human Rights, I am taking notice of the incidents of attacks on journalists and soon I will convene its meeting to discuss the state of media freedom in the country," Bilawal Bhutto said.

CCTV footage obtained from Pakistan-based journalist Asad Ali Toor's residence revealed that three masked suspects had exited the former's Islamabad residence after attacking him. The clip allegedly shows Toor calling for help while his hands and feet were tied and was taken to a hospital later, as per reports. Pakistan which ranks 9th on the CPJ's Global Impunity Index has seen an increase in the censorship and repression faced by journalists after Imran Khan took over as the PM in 2018 after an election perceived to have been rigged by the military. The ISI, however, denied its involvement in the attack on Toor and alleged a conspiracy being launched against them.

Pakistan Military flexes muscles, journalist Hamid Mir taken off air

On Monday, senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir was stopped from hosting his talk show 'Capital Talk' by the Geo News channel after he criticised the military establishment. He has been sent on forced leave and another anchorperson will host the five-day-a-week show for now. Mir came under the scanner after he delivered a fiery speech at a protest on May 28 in the wake of the attack on fellow journalist Asad Toor. Three assailants who identified themselves as ISI agents barged into Toor's Islamabad apartment on May 25 and assaulted him.

Threatening to expose the role of Pakistan's military establishment in the recent spate of attacks on journalists amid inaction from the police, Hamid Mir stated, "I have been feeling this since a long time- the institutions where we work have been coerced to such an extent that they tell us what to say and what not to say. For the sake of safeguarding the jobs of our colleagues, we are cautious. Now, it seems that this has become the strength of those who are the enemies of freedom of the press. I feel that my job is shackling me and I cannot say certain things. From today, I will start saying certain things. Whoever wants to sack me is free to do so. I will get freedom if I am sacked from my job. If I get freedom, then I will remove the masks from your faces."