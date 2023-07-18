Blast In Pakistan's Peshawar Injures Eight, Investigation Underway

A powerful explosion rocked the city of Peshawar in Pakistan on Tuesday, resulting in at least eight people sustaining injuries, as reported by local police, reported ARY News. Initial investigations suggest that the blast was likely a "suicide attack" that occurred in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar. The injured individuals have been promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

As news of the incident unfolded, rescue teams and law enforcement agencies swiftly arrived at the scene, establishing a cordon around the area. A bomb disposal squad was also dispatched to the location, collecting evidence to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.

Investigation underway

Eyewitnesses and local media outlets, including the Pakistani English-language newspaper Dawn, have described a chaotic scene. Television footage depicted a gathering of people on the road where the blast occurred, with the charred remnants of a vehicle visible in the distance.

Authorities have initiated further investigations to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. The motive and the individuals behind the attack remain unclear at this stage. The city of Peshawar, located in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, has been targeted by terrorist attacks in the past. The region has witnessed a series of security challenges.