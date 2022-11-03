Canada PM Justin Trudeau Decries Attack On Imran Khan; Calls It ‘completely Unacceptable'

Minutes after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in an assassination bid near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the violence. Wishing Khan a speedy recovery, Trudeau said that there is no place for such acts of violence in politics, democracy, and society.

Taking to Twitter, the Canadian Prime Minister said, “The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.”

Trudeau’s comments came after Imran Khan was injured following an attack by unidentified gunmen during his 'real freedom' rally. Shots were fired at the container-mounted truck carrying the former Prime Minister in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to local media, Khan is out of danger now, however, he sustained injuries in the firing.

Imran Khan issues statement: Thankful for 'another life'

After being injured in a firing during his 'real freedom' rally in Pakistan’s Wazirabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan thanked the almighty for blessing him with new life.

Condemning the attack on the PTI chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought an immediate report of the incident from the Pakistan Interior Minister. "I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics,” he tweeted.