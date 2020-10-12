Ex-Pakistan President Zardari Hospitalised 2 Days After Being Charged In Corruption Case

Days after he was charged by an anti-corruption court in two graft cases, Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to a hospital after he felt "unwell". As per an official statement of the party, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairperson was taken to a hospital in Karachi after he complained of ill-health. At present, the cause of his illness has not been ascertained. “Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” the PPP has said in its statement.

Zardari, 63, the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto was charged guilty by an anti-corruption court in two graft cases, a week after he was indicted in a major money laundering case.

Zardari charged in 2 graft cases

During the hearing on October 6, the accountability court indicted 19 others accused in the Park Lane case and 15 others in the Thatta water supply case.

The court charged Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega-money laundering case on September 28. In the Park Lane case, Zardari and his son Bilawal Ali Zardari are accused of purchasing 307 acres of prime property in Islamabad at very low rates using frontmen.

In the Thatta water supply case, a private contractor was illegally awarded project contracts. In the money laundering case, it is alleged fake accounts were used by the former president and the other accused to park and launder ill-gotten wealth.

During a hearing of Zardari’s bail petition, his legal counsel advocate Farooq H Naek had told the court that the former president is a "chronic patient suffering from multiple ailments." Zardari was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in 2019 and probed for months before being released in December on medical grounds.

