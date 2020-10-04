Last Updated:

Video Of Imran Khan Exposing Pakistan Army Surfaces; Netizens Say 'narrating His Biopic'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s double standards came to light in a shocking video where he is seen exposing the Pak Army for endorsing and controlling corrupt leaders

Written By
Gloria Methri
Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s double standards came to light in a shocking video on Saturday, where he is seen exposing the Pakistani Army for endorsing and controlling ‘corrupt’ leaders in the country.

In the short clip of an interview from the time when he was an opposition leader, Imran Khan is caught saying that Pak Army Generals introduce their ‘manufactured leaders’ to exercise power over the citizens. Back then, the current Prime Minister said, “when army Generals come to power, they disappoint citizens by introducing their own manufactured leader. Such corrupt leaders are controlled by the army.”

Referring to the political scenario in Pakistan, Imran Khan had said, “Voters were depoliticised mainly because political parties have disappointed them. Another important reason is the Pakistani Army. When the Generals come to power, they disappoint citizens by introducing their own manufactured leader. Such leaders are those who can be controlled by the army. Now, who can be controlled? It can either be a corrupt man or someone with one with no standards at all.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Asks Party Leaders For Legal Strategy To Bring Back Sharif From UK

READ | Pak PM Imran Gasps & Splutters At 'what If ISI & Pak Army Ask You To Resign?' Makes Threat

'Imran Khan narrating his autobiography'

Soon after the old video surfaced on social media, Twitterati trolled the Prime Minister for being the ‘manufactured product’ of the Pakistani Army himself, instead of a ‘natural leader’ that he lectured about in the interview. Some even claimed that Imran Khan spoke the ‘truth’ when he was an opposition leader and would go back to making similar comments once he is free from power. 

READ | Pakistan PM's Special Advisor Inaugurates 'U-turn', After Imran Khan Re-inaugurates Tunnel 

READ | Pakistan's Mahagathbandhan Picks Up; Will Rally Against Imran & 'undemocratic' Deep State

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND