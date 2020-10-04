Video Of Imran Khan Exposing Pakistan Army Surfaces; Netizens Say 'narrating His Biopic'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s double standards came to light in a shocking video on Saturday, where he is seen exposing the Pakistani Army for endorsing and controlling ‘corrupt’ leaders in the country.

In the short clip of an interview from the time when he was an opposition leader, Imran Khan is caught saying that Pak Army Generals introduce their ‘manufactured leaders’ to exercise power over the citizens. Back then, the current Prime Minister said, “when army Generals come to power, they disappoint citizens by introducing their own manufactured leader. Such corrupt leaders are controlled by the army.”

Referring to the political scenario in Pakistan, Imran Khan had said, “Voters were depoliticised mainly because political parties have disappointed them. Another important reason is the Pakistani Army. When the Generals come to power, they disappoint citizens by introducing their own manufactured leader. Such leaders are those who can be controlled by the army. Now, who can be controlled? It can either be a corrupt man or someone with one with no standards at all.

'Imran Khan narrating his autobiography'

Soon after the old video surfaced on social media, Twitterati trolled the Prime Minister for being the ‘manufactured product’ of the Pakistani Army himself, instead of a ‘natural leader’ that he lectured about in the interview. Some even claimed that Imran Khan spoke the ‘truth’ when he was an opposition leader and would go back to making similar comments once he is free from power.

@ImranKhanPTI

Now what's your leadership status?



Are you a leader of people? (Definitely Not 😬)



Or a 'manufactured product of Pak Army' ??????



(This is the Truth)



We know each & everything But फिर भी 'पूछता है भारत' 😂😂😂😂@Republic_Bharat — DIVYANK TRIPATHI (@HarshButFacts) October 4, 2020

Imran Khan without power spoke truth. He won't repeat the same now. Let him be free from power. He will take no time to again start saying similar things. — KUMUDA CHANDRA PANDA (@kcpanda1955) October 4, 2020

Old wine new bottle. There is no democracy in Pakistan. Army still running the show behind the scenes. Yesterday Nawaz now @ImranKhanPTI tomorrow new pupet.. — Gaurav Tiwari (@GauravT26458222) October 4, 2020

he's narrating his autobiography.. — Nandan Shah (@Me_Nandan_Shah) October 3, 2020

Old video. He himself is now the non natural leader of Pakistan! — Chats (@chatur59) October 4, 2020

Wow. A new word for him. “ MANUFACTURED PM “ — Happiness Rediscovered !!! (@koishakknahi) October 3, 2020

