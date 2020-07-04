Covid-19 Kills 52 Pakistan Army Soldiers Stationed In POK, 827 Cases Active

Over 52 soldiers of the Pakistan army deployed in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan area have so far died because of Covid-19 and more than 800 continue to be under treatment.

As per the information available, Pakistan army deployed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan area has reported a total of 2535 positive cases whereas 827 are still active.

"Pakistan army men deployed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan area has been battling with the pandemic as so far they have reported 2535 positive cases, 52 soldiers including officers have lost their lives due to Covid-19 whereas 827 continue to be active cases", a source said.

Reports suggest that there have been protests within the Pakistan army as the soldiers are complaining of inadequate medical facilities within the units to contain the spread of the disease. The soldiers say that while the officers are given best available facilities the soldiers tested positive are left at the mercy of God.

"Recently some soldiers dared to protest in one of the Pakistan army units in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as the complained of inadequate facilities and also alleged that while the officers were treated well, the soldiers were left to fend for themselves", a source said.

The Pakistan army has been hiding the data of the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the army, but with every passing day the number has been increasing drastically.

Residents join protests

The residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir have also been protesting against the Pakistan army as they allege that Pakistan army was shifting all the Covid-19 positive cases to the Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

"Pakistan army has opened a few quarantine centres in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, that too in thickly populated areas risking the health and lives of the common people there, hence there are reports of daily protests in that area", a source said.

Recently the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh had said that Pakistan was attempting to send across the terrorists who were infected with the corona virus.

"Whenever an encounter takes place, we ensure that all precautions is taken as the killed terrorists could have been a carrier of the disease, these terrorists are also responsible for spread of the disease in the Pakistan army", the source said.

