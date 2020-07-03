PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Sikh Pilgrims In Pakistan, Prays For Recovery Of Injured

Expressing grief at the loss of 19 Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan, PM Modi, on Friday, said that his thoughts are with their families and friends in this hour of grief. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured pilgrims. 19 Sikh pilgrims were killed in collision between a train and bus at Pakistan's Sheikhupura, several others injured.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. My thoughts are with their families and friends in this hour of grief.



I pray that those pilgrims injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, nineteen passengers were killed in an accident in Pakistan's Sheikhupura when a train - Shah Hussain Express rammed into a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims, as per Pakistani news reports. The collision reportedly occurred at a railway crossing located between Farooqabad and Bahali Wala in Sheikhupura district. Sources report that 25 Sikh pilgrims were travelling to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda from Peshawar - 19 of these pilgrims have lost their lives.

Sources further report that rescue teams have arrived at the scene and the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital. Local reports claim that the bus carrying the pilgrims reportedly made a hurried crossing at the unmanned railway crossing. Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has ordered a probe into the investigation and has already suspended divisional engineer, as per Pakistan news reports.

Manjider Sirsa calls for investigation

Expressing condolences to the bereaved, Akali Dal Spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa, took to Twitter to show his solidarity. Furthermore, he urged PM Imran Khan to order a probe into the incident. He also said that the strictest punishment should be meted out in case of any foul play.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of 19 #Sikh pilgrims who lost their lives & those injured while returning to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda on a Coaster when it hit the Lahore-bound train from #Karachi near Farooqabad Rly station



We stand in solidarity with their families🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NdiS23NUFD — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 3, 2020

