COVID Crisis: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Expresses Solidarity Amid India's Second Wave

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with India & called it a global challenge.

Shloak Prabhu
As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with India. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan hoped for a 'speedy recovery' for India and rest of the world. Khan further urged that the COVID-19 'global challenge' confronting humanity should be fought together.

Coronavirus in India

On Saturday, India recorded a single-day surge of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushing the infection tally to 1,66,10,481. The active cases in the country have crossed the 25-lakh mark, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,89,544 with 2,624 fresh fatalities in a day. The recoveries in India have risen to 1,38,67,997, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.14 per cent, the data stated. Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 13.83 Crores. In the last 24 hours, more than 29 lakh vaccine doses were administered, according to the Health Ministry's data. 

