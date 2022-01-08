Despite Taliban Objection, Durand Line Fencing Around 94% Completed, Claims Pakistan Army

Despite the Taliban’s objection over border fencing, Pakistan has completed around 94% of fencing work alongside Durand Line, Afghanistan media reported citing a Pakistani military official. It is imperative to note that Pakistan and Afghanistan have always been at odds over the almost 2,600-kilometre Durand Line, which has been a source of tension and turmoil between them, particularly since Islamabad began erecting fences along the line.

Quoting Babar Iftikhar, spokesman for Pakistan's armed forces, Tolo News now reported that Islamabad has termed the almost completion of Durand Line fencing a good decision for the security of the people on both sides.

"The fencing alongside the (Durand Line) is continuing and work is completed 94 per cent. Pakistan will finish it. This is good for the security of the people on both sides," said Babar Iftikhar said as quoted by Tolo News.

It is to mention that previously, Iftikhar had confirmed that the fencing of the 2,600 km-long border with Afghanistan will be completed despite the Taliban’s statement that they will not allow fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line. While addressing a conference earlier this week, the Pakistan army spokesman said that there is no problem and the fencing will continue. But, despite Pakistan’s claims that it has fenced most of the border territories, the matter has remained problematic.

Taliban ‘will not allow fencing’ on Durand Line

The Taliban has repeatedly said that Afghanistan will not allow fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line. The militant group has stated that Pakistan has no authority to fence the Durand Line since it causes division among the people of one nation. The Taliban has said that it will continue to prevent Pakistan from doing that, as per the Kabul News.

"We (Taliban) will not allow the fencing anytime, in any form. Whatever they (Pakistan) did before, they did, but we will not allow it anymore. There will be no fencing anymore," Mawllawi Sanaullah Sangin, commander of the Taliban group said on Wednesday, according to Tolo News.

Meanwhile, it should be noted here that the Taliban last week had stopped Pakistani military personnel from building their outpost in Afghanistan's western Nimroz province. According to ANI, the Pakistani military had gone up to 15 kilometres inside Afghanistan's Chahar Burjak district and wanted to build check posts. However, the Taliban stopped the Pakistani military from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in the Nimroz region.

(Image: AP/ANI)

