EXCLUSIVE: Not Indian Spies, Hizbul Workers Arrested In PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan Area

Pakistan continued with their misinformation campaign this week by spreading lies about two “Indian spies” being caught in Gilgit-Baltistan. On June 12, several Pakistani news portals and social media handles claimed that two “Indian spies”, Noor Mohammed Wani (20) and Firoz Ahmed Lone (28), were caught spying. SSP Gilgit Raja Mirza Hassan said that the two individuals belonged to J&K and were arrested ‘soon’ after they crossed to Gilgit-Baltistan. But this is far from the truth. Republic TV has learned from top sources within the security apparatus that the two individuals were working for Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in the launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and were not Indian spies as Pakistan would like us to believe.

A deep investigation has revealed that Noor Mohammed Wani and Firoz Ahmed Lone went missing in late November 2018 from Achoora village of Gurez District. While Noor worked as a labourer in a shop at Srinagar, Firoz worked as a village level worker at BDO, Gurez. Firoz went missing from his village in November 2018 and the missing report was lodged on November 22, 2018 at Dawar police station.

THE PAKISTANI HANDLER

Firoz came in contact with his handler Mushtaq Lone through Facebook. He motivated Firoz to cross over to Gilgit-Baltistan and work for Hizbul Mujahideen in the Taobat region. Noor come in contact with Mushtaq Lone when he was working in Srinagar. Noor was motivated by Mushtaq to assist in the infiltration of terrorists from Taobat-Markoot region of Dawar. Noor and Firoz were introduced by Mushtaq around mid-2018. They crossed over to Gilgit in January 2019.

Firoz and Noor started working for HM from their launchpad.

DUO EXPOSED

Top sources within the security apparatus say that Firoz wanted to return home and their handlers did not like the idea of them returning. Firoz was in touch with his acquaintance in Srinagar. He had asked for help to get him out of Gilgit. The communication began around November 2019. He had also revealed his plans to return home by early 2020. Sources say that the duo may have faced a backlash after their handlers in PoK came to know about their plans to return home.

PROFILE AS PER POLICE RECORDS

NOOR MD WANI

Noor Md Wani — 20 yrs, Education — 8th standard -- s/o Late Md Mustaq Wani is a resident of Achoora, Dawar. He is an orphan and worked as a labour in a shop at Srinagar. The individual went missing from Srinagar. The Individual frequently visited the house of his uncle namely Bashir Ah Wani.

Family Details:

(a) Late Md Mustaq Wani, Father.

(b) Hanifa Begum, Mother.

(c) Bashir Ah Wani (50 yrs), Uncle, Ex Sarpanch, Achoora.

(d) Nishar Ah Wani (42 yrs), Uncle, Dvr.

(e) Riyaz Ah Wani (38 yrs), Uncle, Shopkeeper.

(f) Zahoor Ah Wani (36 yrs), Uncle, Serving in 126 Inf Bn TA

FIROZ LONE

Firoz Ah Lone — 28 yrs, Graduate -- s/o Ab Rahim Lone r/o Achoora, Dawar was working as a casual labour at BDO, Dawar. Individual missing from his residence since November 18, 2018. Missing report lodged at PS Dawar vide DD No 09/2018 dated November 22, 2018. Individual was in contact with Ab Rouf Ganai.

Family Details:

(a) Ab Rahim Lone (55 yrs), Father, Casual Labour at BDO, Dawar.

(b) Late Bibi Begum, Mother.

(c) Zamila Begum (32 yrs), Sister, married.

(d) Zahoor Ah Lone (29 yrs), Brother running a cmptr shop, Dawar.

(e) Reshma Begum (26 yrs) Sister, Married.

(f) Imtiyaz Ah Lone (24 yrs), Brother, Dvr.

(g) Kulsuma Bano (17 yrs) Sister, Unmarried