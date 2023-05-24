Last Updated:

Fawad Chaudhry Quits PTI, Leaves Imran Khan Hanging Dry

Fawad Chaudhry, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's close aide and one of the most outspoken leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), quits party.

Fawad Chaudhry, a key ally of Imran Khan and a significant contributor to his victory in the 2018 elections, has stepped down from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Chaudhry previously served as the minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan in Imran Khan government.

"Ref. My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan," Chaudhry wrote in tweet.

The continuous pattern of arrests followed by subsequent re-arrests has significantly impacted the morale of PTI members, resulting in their departure from the political scene. Dr. Shireen Mazari, a prominent senior leader of PTI, who had endured five rearrests, ultimately succumbed to the toll it took on her resilient spirit. On Tuesday evening, she officially declared her decision to withdraw from the political arena.

Another notable individual who parted ways with PTI was Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, the former Punjab information minister. He made a sensational declaration of his resignation from the party during a highly charged news conference on the same day.

As reported by The Tribune Express, a total of 24 PTI leaders have publicly announced their separation from the party as of Tuesday.

The mass exodus in PTI follows immense chaos in Pakistan triggered by the arrest of Imran Khan. This led to widespread protests and violence across the country. Imran Khan was eventually granted bail, but that hasn't stopped his leaders from facing arrest. 

