Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Niazi has said that the people ruling Pakistan don't realise they are damaging country's image. The former Prime Minister used Twitter to air his views. "The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms "Dirty Harry" & "psycopath"! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," he wrote on Twitter.

"Also, what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic," he added. "Sedition cases against me - this is 144th case against me- and our senior ldr Ali Amin along with his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party's ability to fight elections. This is all part of London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed before elections through fake cases & imprisonment of its leadership," he claimed.

Source of Khan's troubles

Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a significant setback after he fell out of favor with the country's military. This was because he refused to endorse their pick to lead Pakistan's intelligence services (ISI). Eventually, Khan relented and approved the new chief, but the opposition saw an opportunity and launched a no-confidence vote against him. Khan responded by organizing rallies across the country for several months to protest against the move.

The current chaos in Pakistan is not new. It has often witnessed political chaos, primarily due to the lack of democratic roots. The military has seized power through coups three times in Pakistan's history, in 1958, 1977, and 1999. During these periods of direct military rule, the military has often suspended the constitution, curtailed civil liberties, and suppressed political opposition. The judiciary has also been weakened and manipulated to legitimize military rule and suppress political opponents.

Even when not directly in power, the military has exerted significant influence over civilian governments through a variety of means. The military has used covert means such as intelligence agencies to intimidate, threaten, or blackmail politicians who challenge the military's power. It has also resorted to overt pressure, such as deploying troops to suppress political protests or threaten to use force against civilian authorities.

The military has used the judiciary to undermine democracy. It has pressured the judiciary to rule in its favor and to suppress opposition politicians. In 2018, the military allegedly used the judiciary to prevent former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from running for office, leading to his disqualification and subsequent imprisonment.

The military has also used economic means to maintain its power. It has a large share of the economy, controlling various industries, such as defense production and real estate, and has influenced the country's foreign policy to maintain its strategic interests. It has also used economic pressure to control civilian governments, such as withholding funds to force policy changes.

The military's grip on power has had negative consequences for Pakistan's democratic institutions, economy, and civil society. The frequent political instability and coups have hindered the country's development, with Pakistan consistently ranking low on human development indices. Furthermore, the military's interference in politics has undermined the rule of law and has led to widespread human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.