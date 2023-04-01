Former Pak PM Sharif Calls For A Full Court Hearing In Response To PTI's Petition

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who leads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, has called for the formation of a full court in response to a petition filed by the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding delays in the Punjab polls, as per a report from Geo news. Sharif made these comments during a press conference held in London, where he also discussed the decreasing foreign reserves of Pakistan.

During a recent press conference in London, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also spoke out against his disqualification from the prime minister's office, saying it hurt the future of the country. Sharif also criticised the poor decisions made by those in authority that have damaged Pakistan's economy, highlighting the struggles of the impoverished who are forced to sell their possessions to pay for medical expenses they cannot afford. Sharif apparently intends to investigate the reasons for his disqualification with the involvement of retired judges such as Saqib Nisar.

Why has PTI filed a petition?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has filed a petition with the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to delay provincial elections in Punjab. The PTI's petition argues that the ECP's order is in violation of both the constitution and a previous judgment of the apex court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition with the Supreme Court of Pakistan states that the matter involved in the petition is of public importance with reference to the enforcement of fundamental rights for millions of people in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI's move comes after the country's poll panel postponed the election in Punjab until October 8, citing concerns that it could not ensure transparent and peaceful polls on the originally scheduled date of April 30.