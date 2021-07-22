Former Pakistan Envoy's Daughter Noor Mukadam Killed In Islamabad; Probe Underway

In what is being described by the Islamabad police as a “gruesome murder,” the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was brutally killed in her home in Islamabad on Wednesday. Investigating officers have detained a man named Zaahir Jaffer, a US citizen, in relation to the horrendous crime on charges of premeditated murder. Noor Mukadam was first shot and then"slaughtered" by her assailant, the law enforcement unit probing the matter revealed on Twitter.

According to Pakistan’s ARY TV channel, Jaffer was inebriated at the time of his arrest. Mukadam had not been in contact with her father, Pakistani ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Ali Mukadam, since Monday morning. She was found dead in her home F-7/4 in Islamabad. She had allegedly met with Jaffer, identified as the son of a business tycoon.

“She [Mukadam] was first shot and then slaughtered,” Islamabad police said in a statement. Local channels in Pakistan reported that one other person was injured in the attack. "A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station," Islamabad police tweeted. The victim was attacked with a sharp object, it added. Further investigation is underway.

Pak Foreign Office condemns incident

Shaukat Mukadam has served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson condemned the incident and expressed condolences for the deceased. “Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice,” he wrote on Twitter with hashtag #JusticeForNoor.