Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Hospitalised In Dubai

Pakistan's former military dictator (Retd) Gen Pervez Musharraf is admitted to a hospital in Dubai. Pervez's party All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) confirmed that the former president was admitted to a hospital after he complained about heart and blood pressure-related complications. Musharraf is admitted to the Dubai American Hospital where he is receiving emergency treatment.

Musharraf's health issue

The 76-year-old Musharraf who is living in Dubai in self-exile has been facing some serious health issues. Doctors visited his place of stay after he complained of anxiety and chest pain. The former Chief of the Pakistan Army has undergone a series of tests that will help in determining his health further.

In January, Musharraf's health deteriorated after he fell sick and was hospitalised in Dubai. In May, Musharraf was hospitalised again due to some unknown disease which made him weaker. Musharraf's close aide, Dr Muhammad said that due to the health complications he has been facing lately, he was unable to return to Pakistan to face the treason case. Musharraf was charged with high treason for implementing an emergency and suspending the constitution of Pakistan in 2007. Musharraf tendered his resignation in 2008 in a threat to face potential impeachment led by Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Yousaf Raza Gilani became the Prime Minister after PPP came to power in 2008.

On November 19, a three-judge bench had reserved its verdict in the high treason case against Musharraf. However, last week, the Islamabad High Court set aside the order of the special court that had said the final verdict in Musharraf's high treason case would be announced on November 28. The Islamabad High Court gave the former president an opportunity to present his defence and the government of Pakistan to address the loopholes in the case if any. The IHC has given Pervez Musharraf until December 5 to record his statement in the case.

