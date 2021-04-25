Four-year-old Pakistan Girl Areesh Fatima Becomes Youngest Microsoft Professional

A four-year-old girl from Karachi has created history by becoming the youngest Microsoft professional. The government of Pakistan has announced the achievement of Areesh Fatima on Twitter. As per local reports, Areesh Fatima has scored 831 marks in the Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) exam.

Young achiever in Pakistan

The government of Pakistan also congratulated her on her tremendous achievement by sharing the picture of the little achiever alongside the caption, "A 4-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi, Areesh Fatima has created a history as she has become a Microsoft Certified Professional at such a young age". It also declared her the ‘Pride of Pakistan’ in recognition of her achievements.

A 4-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi, Areesh Fatima has created a history as she has become a Microsoft Certified Professional at such a young age.#PrideOfPakistan pic.twitter.com/Vc4okAcnPG — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) April 23, 2021

The minimum marks to pass the MCP exam is 700, while Areesh has passed the test with 831 marks, reported Geo TV. Areesh's father Osama who himself is an IT expert while working from home during the pandemic saw her interest in computer. He helped her in accomplishing the milestone. As per reports, Areesh apart from learning from her father is also studying about creating and managing documents in Microsoft Word, format texts and sections, and creating tables, and inserting the graphic element in the file. The young prodigy is receiving appreciation from the people of Pakistan on social media.

#SayHello to Areesh Fatima, a young girl from Karachi, Pakistan who has just aced Microsoft Certified Professional exam.

And you know how old is she?! 4.5 years old!

Yes, Areesh is now a Microsoft Certified Professional at the age of under 5 years.

You go girl, Congratulations ! pic.twitter.com/Ydylb69upU — Abdul Hayee (@AbdulHa51929407) April 21, 2021

Amazing Areesh Fatima Congratulations — Farya habib (@HabibFarya) April 23, 2021

We are future of this country. We can do anything lekin tb hi krein gy jb zinda hoon gy. Kindly think about it ðŸ˜Œ.#AreeshFatima #ImranKhanCancelEXAMS pic.twitter.com/6NZb3wLqno — Ahmad Mujtaba (@MujtabasTweetes) April 22, 2021

Areesh Fatima, from Karachi, has become a Microsoft Certified Professional at the age of just 4 years.#TeamEverGreen ðŸ‡µðŸ‡° pic.twitter.com/Ocl0WjGx94 — Sibghat Ullah(CimbaðŸ¯) (@ThoraHannsPagly) April 21, 2021

Before Areesh, Ayan Qureshi was the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional who passed the tech giant's exam when he was just five years old. As per the website of Microsoft, the MCP Program is the certification program offered by Microsoft that enables IT professionals to validate their technical expertise through industry-recognized exams. The Microsoft Certifications are professional certifications that show person's expertise in Microsoft related technologies. They have been divided into 6 categories which include Cloud, Productivity, Mobility, App Builder, Data, Business Applications. When an individual completes their qualifying exam and earns a Microsoft certification, he/she is recognized as a Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP).

(Image Credits: ABDULHA51929407/Twitter/Microsoft)