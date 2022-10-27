Last Updated:

'Fraud Pak Mr Bean' Sparks Twitter War; Zimbabwe Wants Revenge On Pakistan In World Cup

The Zimbabwe cricket fans slammed Pakistan and challenged it in the T20 World Cup match over the 2016 incident where a "fake Mr. Bean" was sent to their country

India and Pakistan might have a long history of cricket rivalry with each other but it looks like Zimbabwe may have a bone to pick with the latter in Perth today. 

Notably, a fresh Twitter row triggered between cricket fans from Zimbabwe and Pakistan fans on Wednesday over a "fake Mr. Bean" incident. In 2016, a Pakistan-based comedian Muhammad Asif went to Zimbabwe where the people mistook him for the real Mr. Bean character that is being played by the British actor Rowan Atkinson. The Zimbabweans fans accused Pakistan of giving them fake Mr. Bean and challenged Pakistan stating that the matter will be settled in today's T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted pictures of its team members practicing for the match against Zimbabwe after facing a loss to India in Melbourne. Taking to Twitter, one of the angry Zimbabwean user name Ngugi Chasura on Wednesday said, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow (Oct 27) just pray the rains will save you".

What is the Pakistan Mr Bean controversy?

A Pakistani comedian named Muhammad Asif who hails from Kharadar, Karachi has gained immense popularity in the country due to his resemblance to the British icon Rowan Atkinson. In 2016, Pakistan sent Muhammad to Zimbabwe to perform in the Harare Agricultural Show where the people believed him to be the real Mr. Bean as his visit took the country by storm. He received a grand welcome and went on to attend multiple shows, massive road shows were also conducted for him. Not only this but he was paid for all these events and also received high-level security under the official protocol. Later, it was found out that he was actually an impersonator of the Mr. Bean sitcom character. 

After this, the Pakistani fans responded as some were left confused while some shared funny memes and advised the Zimbabweans to let go of the issue. Here are some hilarious reactions:-

