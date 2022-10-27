'Fraud Pak Mr Bean' Sparks Twitter War; Zimbabwe Wants Revenge On Pakistan In World Cup

India and Pakistan might have a long history of cricket rivalry with each other but it looks like Zimbabwe may have a bone to pick with the latter in Perth today.

Notably, a fresh Twitter row triggered between cricket fans from Zimbabwe and Pakistan fans on Wednesday over a "fake Mr. Bean" incident. In 2016, a Pakistan-based comedian Muhammad Asif went to Zimbabwe where the people mistook him for the real Mr. Bean character that is being played by the British actor Rowan Atkinson. The Zimbabweans fans accused Pakistan of giving them fake Mr. Bean and challenged Pakistan stating that the matter will be settled in today's T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted pictures of its team members practicing for the match against Zimbabwe after facing a loss to India in Melbourne. Taking to Twitter, one of the angry Zimbabwean user name Ngugi Chasura on Wednesday said, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow (Oct 27) just pray the rains will save you".

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

What is the Pakistan Mr Bean controversy?

A Pakistani comedian named Muhammad Asif who hails from Kharadar, Karachi has gained immense popularity in the country due to his resemblance to the British icon Rowan Atkinson. In 2016, Pakistan sent Muhammad to Zimbabwe to perform in the Harare Agricultural Show where the people believed him to be the real Mr. Bean as his visit took the country by storm. He received a grand welcome and went on to attend multiple shows, massive road shows were also conducted for him. Not only this but he was paid for all these events and also received high-level security under the official protocol. Later, it was found out that he was actually an impersonator of the Mr. Bean sitcom character.

After this, the Pakistani fans responded as some were left confused while some shared funny memes and advised the Zimbabweans to let go of the issue. Here are some hilarious reactions:-

Dear please forgive us. Being a Pakistani I apologise and please don't get hard on our cricket team. We will surely send this time real mr bean. He will entertain you all. pic.twitter.com/OKLJ1c6MNH — Mr. X (@Hasansh40918197) October 26, 2022

Brother why are you so offended

It’s laughable even as a Zimbabwean😭😭 — gania 🇵🇰| pakcricketteam simp (@ganiasalarr) October 26, 2022

Haye bro you are on Pakistani media. We are really sorry for that. Please forgive us 😭😭😭😭 — Jahanzaib Waheed (@ZaibiWaheed) October 26, 2022

We shall request our PM to clarify it. Dont worry bro. Lets enjoy the cricket. pic.twitter.com/sy8AQK7BHG — Kashif (@IamKash_if) October 27, 2022

As a compensation we are sending you Viv Richards. pic.twitter.com/x1UAvDkca6 — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) October 26, 2022

Why would you order mr bean from Pakistan? — Mahvish-وہ کون تھا؟ (@tigerbalm52) October 26, 2022