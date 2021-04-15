French Embassy In Pakistan Advises Citizens To 'leave' Country Amid Anti-French Protests

The French embassy in Pakistan on April 15 advised French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country in the wake of anti-France demonstrations that were witnessed in large parts of the country this week, reported ANI citing Pakistan media. Thousands of Pakistani Islamists clashed with the law enforcement for the second day in a row on Tuesday to demonstrate against the arrest of their leader ahead of rallies to criticise the French cartoons that appeared be depicting Prophet Mohammad.

As per reports on Wednesday, at least one activist and one police officer died from wounds suffered overnight after Islamists blocked the highways and other routes impacting business in several cities on April 13. As per Dawn report, the email by the French embassy sent to the French citizens, the authorities cited “serious threats to French interests in Pakistan” while recommending the citizens to leave the foreign nation. French embassy also said, “The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines.”

Anti-French sentiment in Pakistan

The strong anti-french sentiment has been simmering among Pakistan nations for several months now and was also fueled By French President Emmanuel macron’s support to the French Weekly magazine’s right to republish the caricatures that depict Prophet Mohammad that Pakistanis consider blasphemous. French embassy warning the citizens came after the Pakistani government on April 14 banned the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose leader, Saad Rizvi had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

As per reports, Rizvi was detained for hours after making his demands promoting anti-French sentiments and bringing thousands of TLP supporters to the streets across the nation. Several videos emerged on social media and some of them showed protesters beating and dragging police as well as pedestrians. As per Dawn report, at least two police officers have died in the clashes that witnessed water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets used by law enforcement to control the crowd. Reportedly, Islamabad was brought to a ‘standstill’ by TLP supporters in November 2020 while demonstrating against France government.

