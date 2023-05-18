Imran Khan Mentions Army In His Address, Vows To Continue Fighting For Pak's True Freedom

On Thursday, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the current turmoil that engulfed the country following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust Case on May 9. In the press conference, Khan made several accusations against the country’s current ruling regime and the Pakistan Military. From accusing the government of conspiring against his party -- the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or making it clear that he does not “want to fight” with the country’s army, the PTI chief spared no one and no details.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister was addressing the media outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. It was the same residence where the Punjab security officials ramped up their security measures after reports emerged that multiple terrorists were hiding at Khan’s residence. Just minutes before Khan appeared outside his house for the press conference, the Punjab SSP stated that 8 people who escaped his house were later arrested. However, following his media interaction Khan questioned the validity of the assertion.

‘They are planning to eliminate PTI through the army’: Imran Khan

During the press conference, Khan accused his political opponents of trying to eliminate his party with the help of the country’s army. “There is a plan formed to pit the PTI against the army … their plan is to eliminate the PTI through the army,” the PTI Chairman asserted. “The PDM is behind this and it is very dangerous for the country. They can’t compete with us in elections and now they want to pit us against the army,” he added. Khan insisted that the attempt to ban the party is part of the so-called ‘London Plan’. “My arrest … they want to eliminate me and ban the PTI … all this is a part of the London plan,” the PTI chief asserted. “Eventually what will you gain out of it? Democracy, the public and the institutions are suffering because of it,” he added.

‘Who wants to fight the army of their own country?’

In his Thursday address, Khan made it clear that he does not want to fight the army of his own country and stated that whoever fights with the army will “lose the country”. “Who wants to fight their own army? Whoever fights the army will only lose the country … all this that is being done, only the PDM will benefit from it,” Khan said. He then went on to assert that the democracy of the country has been “destroyed”. “The democracy in the country has been destroyed,” he added. Khan then went on to say that he doesn't know why the Pakistani Army is angry with him. “Let’s set aside the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), they have no value. My fight is not with them (Paki military). They are angry with me, and I still don’t know why,” he added.

Khan addresses PTI leaders leaving the party

In the press conference, Khan also addressed a number of PTI leaders leaving the party amid the current political turmoil. Khan stated that the leaders left the party because they were under “immense pressure” to leave the party. “Several of our members are leaving the party. I don’t know many of them, but I am particularly saddened by Aamer Mehmood Kiani — who worked really hard for the party — parting ways with the PTI,” he asserted. “But there is immense pressure on them and everyone cannot bear this pressure. So I ask people not to criticise them. The pressure they are facing today was never faced before by politicians in this country’s history,” he added. After his press conference, Khan took to Twitter to give his sympathies to those who left the party. “My sympathies go to all those who under pressure have been made to leave the party,” he asserted. “And I commend and salute all the senior members who are resisting the extreme pressure to quit the party. The nation will always remember them for standing up for Haqeeqi Azaadi,” he added.

The nation will always remember them for standing up for Haqeeqi Azaadi. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 18, 2023

Khan questions the legal standing of the caretaker government in Punjab & KP

The PTI chief also questioned the legal standing of the caretaker government. “KP and Punjab make up 70 per cent of Pakistan. Today there is no representative there because they didn’t hold elections. The federal government along with the caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan broke the Constitution,” he asserted. He also insisted that any options other than election will lead to destruction in the country. “Where Pakistan is standing today, except for free and fair elections, any route you take will lead to the destruction of Pakistan,” he told reporters. “The only way out of this swamp is free and fair elections,” he added.

Fight for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ continues

Imran Khan went on to state that even if he is all alone, he will continue to fight for his “Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom)”. “Even if I am left alone, I will continue to fight for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) for this country. No one should have the misconception that I will back off due to this pressure,” he stated, adding “Those who are still standing with me despite pressure, the nation will not forget you." He also claimed that the riots that erupted following his arrest were part of an “organised conspiracy”. “Whenever an independent commission [investigates May 9 riots], you will see that there was an organised conspiracy behind this. Everything was planned,” Khan exclaimed. “So I demand that an independent commission be constituted. And let me tell you what will be revealed after its probe. We will give you evidence — how people were made to attack as part of a plan,” he said. As the reports emerge that the Lahore Police will search his Zaman Park house tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how the tussle between Khan and the rest will play out.

میں اگر اکیلا بھی رہ گیا تو میں تب بھی اس ملک کی حقیقی آزادی کیلئے کھڑا رہوں گا۔ عمران خان#پاکستان_کا_فیصلہ_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/uHOlUtwZYK — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 18, 2023