From Pakistani Army To Al-Qadir Case: Key Highlights Of Imran Khan's Address To The Nation

On Saturday, former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan addressed the nation and gave an assertive speech on the mayhem that followed after his arrest. In the speech, Khan recalled the time he founded his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a series of lethal attacks against the current Shehbaz Sharif administration, Khan explained what the Al-Qadir Trust Case was all about. The PTI supremo also accused his opposition of conspiring against him.

“Today, our democracy is hanging by a thread and the judiciary can save it. This mafia is going all out in attacking the judiciary, so I first ask the nation to stand with our judiciary and Constitution,” Khan asserted in his nation’s address. “I am thankful to the judiciary for saving me from going to jail,” he added. Khan’s speech did not only attack the current Pakistan government but also attacked the country’s army. The PTI went on to insist that the 145 cases filed against him are baseless. The cricketer-turned-politician concluded his speech by calling for an “independent probe” into the vandalism that erupted following his arrest.

Khan addresses the Al-Qadir Trust Case

The Pakistan PM touched upon the Al-Qadir case in which Pakistan Rangers made his arrest on May 9. “My Purpose behind establishing the Al-Qadir Trust was to create leaders in the light of Prophet Mohammad,” Khan asserted. He then went on to emphasise his philanthropy endeavours. “The Cancer hospitals and colleges I found caters to the poor. The idea was to create leaders here as well,” Khan recalled. In his address, the PTI chief made clear that all the accounts of the trust are thoroughly audited and expressed his anguish over the fact that his wife Bushra Bibi also got dragged. “Al-Qadir Trust and all its accounts are audited. What hurts me most is that Bushra Bibi was also issued a notice in this regard," he said.

Khan explained why his wife Bushra Bibi was a trustee of the infamous Al-Qadir University. “My wife’s name is also among the trustees (of the University)”, he asserted. “There is so much propaganda today. I have never seen such controlled television. They receive orders from namaloom afraad. They should explain who a trustee is. Trustees don’t receive any salary. A trustee is a person who wants to do welfare work,” he added. Khan went on to exclaim that he made his wife the trustee because she has thorough “knowledge of Seeratun Nabi”.

‘They were trying to Kill me’

During his address, he hit out at the current Pakistan government. “I know that a plan was devised to kill me,” Khan was alluding to his assassination attempt. “I know the names of all the actors involved in it, from top to bottom. I know who gave the green light. I know who gave the green light to the person I name. And colluding with them were two civilians,” he added. Alluding to his assassination attempt, he made it clear that “vandalism is not his philosophy”. “When I was shot, shouldn’t there have been vandalism? Why didn’t it happen then? Because this is not my philosophy,” Khan exclaimed.

‘They want anarchy’

Khan talked about the attack on his Lahore residence. “On March 18, when I went to the magistrate’s court in Islamabad … they attacked my house in Lahore. They broke the gate with an armoured vehicle,” he asserted. “The Lahore High Court’s decision was that only two people can come to my house with the search warrant. Instead, 35 policemen broke in, looted the house and beat people. And Bushra begum was alone at the house,” he said. The PTI chief further touched upon the postponement of the local elections in Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “All of you have to understand that people who want elections don’t need anarchy. And those who fear they will be destroyed in elections, they want anarchy."

Imran Khan lambasts ISPR DG

In the speech, Khan responded to the allegations hurled by the DG of The Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen. Ahmed Sharif. Earlier this month, Sharif stated that Khan harmed and maligned the image of the Pakistani army. “[DG] ISPR sahib, you gave some statements while I was in jail. I want to respond to them,” Khan exclaimed. “You said I am a hypocrite, that no one else harmed the army to the extent that I did, and that you will crush [us]. DG ISPR sahib, listen to me carefully. I was representing my country around the world when you were not even born. I have defended my army at all forums,” he added. Khan also accused Sharif of jumping into politics.

Imran Khan attacks the Pak Army

Khan constantly went on to take jabs against the Pakistani army. He started off his assertion by accusing Pak Rangers of being part of the country’s army. “I told them to show me the warrant and I was ready to go with them. What all they did there — the army — [because] the Rangers are part of the army,” he asserted. "We were sitting calmly, but they broke glasses and attacked as if Pakistan’s biggest terrorist was sitting there. What were the Rangers doing there? It was the police’s job,” he added. After making it clear that the military can not eliminate a party, the PTI chief gave out his suggestion to the Pak army. “Nobody can eliminate a political party by force and put them in jail. You won’t listen to me but my suggestion for you is to come out of small, closed rooms and keep a big circle and see how you can save the country from destruction,” he further added.

Questions about the clampdown on Media after his arrest

Khan questioned the crackdown on media imposed after his arrest. “How was there a clampdown on the media immediately after my arrest? Only the state version was being run which was provided by handlers. And they don’t have enough sense — they were giving the same feed to all the channels,” he asserted. “The same happened in East Pakistan — the media was controlled. The only difference is we have social media today. But even access to social media was restored. We must understand today the cruelty that the people of the East were subjected to,” he said. Khan’s Saturday speech was not broadcasted on any mainstream Pakistani channels. This move came in contradiction to the move decision given by the Lahore High Court. Earlier this month, the court suspended the 'PEMRA ban' that was imposed on Khan’s live speeches.

Khan ended his speech by stating that he will address his female supporters tomorrow at 5:30 pm. “Tomorrow at 5:30 pm — and I am particularly addressing the women because I am seeing a revolution in our homes — you have to step out with a handwritten placard inscribed with ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (true freedom) and ’Aain bachao, Pakistan bachao’ (save the Constitution, save Pakistan)." “Stand with these placards outside your homes for just one hour, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm,” he concluded.