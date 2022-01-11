In a letter to EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Greek Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Emmanouil Fragkos slammed Pakistan over the ongoing persecution of minorities. Fragkos said that the everyday life for non-Muslim communities in Pakistan has been “degrading and dangerous”. The Greek MEP also stated that for several years now, the international community has been silent before the “unacceptable situation of cultural decline” inside the South Asian nation.

Emmanouil Fragkos said, “Everyday life for Christians, like for all Pakistan's non-Muslim communities, has been degrading and dangerous. Christians are treated as second-class citizens, as are Hindus and smaller religious minorities."

He added that “no real moves have been made by the EU to overthrow the dominant, governmental policy of Islamist extremism".

In the letter, Fragkos went on to give examples of blasphemy cases related to the persecution of minorities. He informed that 26 Christians have been condemned by the Pakistani society, using the “unacceptable anti-blasphemy legislation”. The Greek MEP said that these laws make non-Muslims vulnerable to enslavement or even physical extermination.

"The reason is that an "allegation for blasphemy", even if not proven in court, arms the extremists to "render Islamic justice", said the Greek MEP.

Further, Fragkos questioned the strategy of the EU. He asked if there is a timetable and specific initiatives to deal effectively with the persecution of Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan. He also noted that the 16 other MEPs have written on the importance of European intervention in Pakistan and elsewhere in tackling the persecution of Christians and other religious minorities.

Pakistan's blasphemy laws source of suffering

Meanwhile, it is to mention that according to the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA), violence and discrimination against minorities in Pakistan have increased since 2001. As Christians are connected to the West due to their religious belief, they have at times even been made scapegoats for the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, as well as the enormous human suffering, it said.

The CPFA has reported that Christians in Pakistan continue to suffer targeted violence and other abuses, including grabbing rural areas, abductions and forced conversion, and the vandalisation of homes and churches. Additionally, Pakistan’s latest blasphemy law also continues to be a source of controversy and suffering, having adverse effects on the accused and their families. Notably, a false accusation can be a punishment in itself since a number of cases have provoked brutal mob violence against the accused and their families.

