Human Rights Commission Of Pakistan Raises Concerns Over 'instability In The Country'

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has shared its concern over the ongoing situation in the country, reported Voice of America (VOA). Notable, disappearances and crackdowns against political activists are also on the rise in the country. Incidents of violence against religious minorities and transgenders, blasphemy cases and incitement have also increased, reported HRCP. The report, which was released on Wednesday, has highlighted the data of the human rights situation in Pakistan in 2022. In Pakistan, 2022 was a year of political instability and unrest, as per the report shared by HRCP.

Rise in crimes in Pakistan: HRCP

According to HRCP, the issue of addressing the country's constitutional and political crises through the courts exacerbated the situation. The rise has been witnessed after the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan last year, Pakistan has been suffering from instability, reported VOA news. Further, the political unstable system and catastrophic floods caused in Pakistan have massively affected the common people. Last year, when Pakistan was witnessing abnormal rains and floods, 30.3 million people have been affected across the country while more than 1700 people have been killed, reported VOA. Apart from that, the reports of enforced disappearances continued last year as well, reported HRCP statistics. Looking at the police records, 35 cases of blasphemy have been reported in the economically deprived country. Whereas, according to the non-governmental organisation, Center for Social Justice, 171 people have been charged with blasphemy and most of them have occurred in Punjab, reported VOA news. An increase in terror attacks in Pakistan has also been noted by the Human Rights body. In 2022, 533 people were killed while 832 were injured in 376 terrorist attacks across the country. Among them, the deadliest attack was the suicide attack on Jama Masjid in Peshawar in which 63 people were killed.

Meanwhile, data that has been shared by the Government Commission for the Recovery of Enforced Disappearances has shown that there have been 2,210 cases of disappearances have been still pending. The Human rights organisation has also expressed concerns over alleged ill-treatment of prisoners. The human rights body has highlighted violations of the rights of privacy and dignity where they shared the "concerns over the audio and video leaks of conversations between some political and non-political individuals that have come to light in Pakistan since last year". Till now, none of the government officials has responded to the HRCP report however the administration has argued that it is the government's obligation to defend all people's human and basic rights.

