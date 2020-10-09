'Imran Isn't Getting Alms, Giving Nudge To China': Netizens Roast Pakistan Over TikTok Ban

Soon after Pakistan government on Friday announced the TikTok ban in the country, an app that has been originated from its all-weather ally China, netizens did not hold themselves back to take potshots at Pakistan which is always at the mercy of China. Some of the Twitter users taking a sly dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is not getting any alms from China hence trying to give a nudge to the communist neighbour.

While one Twitter user opined, they will extort some money from China and "unban" the app, another user said Pakistan will take a U-turn soon or else it will not be left with money to have even its daily bread.

Another Twitter user opined Pakistan still has some guts left, "after all whose son is he", implying that Pakistan was carved out of India hence still has some spine left to go against China.

Here are some reactions:

Waw!! Cockfighting between big brother and small brother. — Pawan Singh (@PawsnSingh) October 9, 2020

LOL, I thought Pakistan is China's alliance? That's mean Tiktok is dangerous to brainwash people — Ken (@Kenken0606) October 9, 2020

Paise leke unban krdenge — Jatish Sethi🇵🇰 (@JatishSethi1) October 9, 2020

ghabrana nhi hai mulk nazuk dur se gujar raha h 🤪🤪🤪 — WanderLust (@AmbleLife17) October 9, 2020

China went to UN complaining about app bans.. and its own colony Pak is now banning apps. 🤦‍♂️



Looks like Pak will get Xinjiang treatment from China for this. — Ashwatthama (@_Ashwatthama_) October 9, 2020

Seems like Imran bhai isn't gettin any alms from others so he's trying to give a nudge to the friend in need China !!! — 🚩 \./ 🚩 (@Vivek63266264) October 9, 2020

Abhi bhi himmat bachi hai. Aakhir baccha kiska hai — lord (@OnTheTarget2) October 9, 2020

Pakistan blocks TikTok

Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday reportedly blocked the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok after the company failed to fully comply with instructions for "development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content."

As per a report in Pakistan's Geo News, the telecom regulator said the step was taken after the authority received a number of complaints from different segments of the society against 'immoral and indecent content' on the video-sharing application.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the statement issued by PTA, the report cited. “The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”

However, the PTA has also informed TikTok that it is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content, leaving some room for the app to be back.

International scrutiny on TikTok

TikTok has been facing criticism worldwide over its links with the Chinese Government and the alleged security threats and privacy concerns it poses to other countries. Taking strong action against the app, including several others, India had also banned TikTok in the light of the standoff between India and China along the LAC and due to the security issues the app posed to the data of the citizens of the country.

Not only India but also the Trump administration in the United States has also considered banning the app. However, such a move from Pakistan is surprising as it has very few allies left in the international community and China remains its only friendly neighbourhood in any contingency.

