China Stooge Goes Gaga As US' TikTok Ban Halted; Asked 'will Chinese Court Unban Google?'

After a US Court ordered a temporary halt on the ban on TikTok, Editor of China's mouthpiece Global Times expressed his joy welcoming the ruling. Remarking that the court's decision was in line with 'morality, justice and common sense,' Hu Xijin hit out at the Trump government alleging that it was in a 'hysterical state' and could 'not be calmed with sedatives.' He also expressed concerns on the future of TikTok, calling its fate 'worrying'.

Welcome this ruling. I think it is in line with morality, justice and common sense. It helps the US regain a little reputation in the world. But the US government is in a hysterical state and can hardly be calmed down with a sedative. The fate of TikTok is still worrying. pic.twitter.com/VuKPOBjm8W — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 28, 2020

Netizens react

The US government is in a “hysterical” state because of this beautiful thing we have called democracy. You should try it sometime it’s great. — Patrick Reardon (@RReardonT) September 28, 2020

So China is going to unban Google and Facebook because it's in line with morality right? — Canoe Major (@twoseedwords) September 28, 2020

Can you undo ban on foreign news networks in China ? — Asian Defence (@AsianDef) September 28, 2020

Can any court in China dare to go against government ? Judgments in democracy can be like trojan horse some time to protect the tyrant. — Ajay (@ajaydutt) September 28, 2020

US Court halts ban on TikTok

A US federal Court on Sunday halted the ban ordered by the Trump administration on Chinese short-video app TikTok, hours before it was to go into effect. A temporary injunction was issued by Judge Carl Nichols in a one-page order on the request of the Chinese company. Trump's order sought a ban on new downloads of TikTok from September 28. An order from the White House had announced that the application will not be available for download on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store in the United States from the night of September 27, while the app would be allowed to function till November 12.

The complete ban on TikTok was deferred to November 12 after the reports of final talks on the sale of its US operations emerged. According to a report, Oracle and Walmart will buy 12.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent stake respectively in newly established TikTok Global and both companies would pay a combined $20 billion if they agree to the proposed valuation.

