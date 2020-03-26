Pakistan Reporter Hands Out 'anti-bacterial Handwash' To Fight Coronavirus; Expects Thanks

Maintaining its streak of hilarious journalism, in recent reportage, a correspondent on a Pakistani media channel was seen distributing anti-bacterial handwash to people. In the wake of Coronavirus, which has already claimed 7 lives in Pakistan, the reporter claimed that the anti-bacterial handwash would keep the infection at bay.

"We are fighting a war against Coronavirus. We are giving this anti-bacterial handwash as a gift. One should let this handwash be for 20 mins and then wash it later with water, Coronavirus won't even come close," the reporter said.

If India did ‘Go Corona Go’, Pakistan had to do something.



This will leave you in splits. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/MP9vXDYiWq — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) March 26, 2020

In the wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak, the Governor of Pakistan's Punjab in a preposterous claim last week stated 'hot water' to be a remedy to 'kill' the virus. Addressing a large gathering, the Pakistani Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made the false claim as the country's coronavirus cases sharply rose to 448 on Thursday.

"If you drink hot water regularly Coronavirus won't damage your lungs, it will go in your stomach and get killed," Pakistan's politician said. Pakistan last week reported its first two casualties due to the coronavirus that has spread to more than 160 countries, killing over 9,000 people.

'Go Corona Go'

Meanwhile in India, an absurd video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese consulate General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go Corona, Go Corona' at a prayer meet had gone viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of Coronavirus in China in mid-March.

BJP activist Narayan Chatterjee was arrested by Kolkata Police for organising cow urine (Gau Mutra) consumption party amid the outbreak. The BJP leader claimed that the Gou Mutra enables the immunity to fight Coronavirus, which has killed over 8,900 across the globe. During the party in West Bengal, the BJP leader allegedly forced a Police officer to drink Gau Mutra as a 'vaccine', who then fell ill.

