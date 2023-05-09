Imran Khan Arrest: Pak Airforce Jet Set On Fire At Mianwali Airbase As Protests Intensify

Amid the raging protests against the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI supporters set ablaze a plane stationed at the Mianwali Airbase. On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from Islamabad High Court. The rangers were acting on orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Khan was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest occurred after Imran Khan reached the Islamabad High Court to seek bail against the multiple FIRs filed against him.

Protesting against Khan’s arrest, PTI workers reached the Mianwali Airbase and caused a rampage in the area. The video of the whole ordeal was circulated online. Earlier today, a video was circulating online in which Khan's supporters can be seen causing a ruckus outside the army headquarters in Rawalpindi. They pelted stones and barged into the gates of the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Visuals Outside Mianwali Airforce Base, Pakistan- Assets and a J-6 fighter jet stele burned down by protestors in Mianwali Airbase , by the PTI workers While Protesting on Imran Khan Arrest .

Khan’s statement moments before he was arrested

Just minutes after Khan was arrested a video of the former Pakistani Prime Minister emerged online in which he was talking about his arrest. “My fellow Pakistanis, by the time this video will reach you, I would have gotten arrested under an illegitimate case,” the PTI chief stated in the video. “One thing should be clear, the Fundamental Rights in Pakistan have been diminished. It is also possible, that after this, I won’t get a chance to meet you all,” he added. In the video, Khan reiterated that the arrest is being conducted because the “corrupt” Pakistani administration wants to stop him from his mission.

Imran Khan's message to the nation before his arrest

In the video, Khan called the current ruling government an “imported” administration. “I appeal to everyone to come out for your freedom,” Khan asserted. “No country gets independence served on a platter, one has to work hard to get the freedom,” he concluded. According to Geo TV, the NAB issued an arrest warrant against Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1. As per the report by the Pakistani news outlet, Khan was taken into custody under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.