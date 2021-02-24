Imran Khan Bats For Dialogue With India To Improve Trade Ties Amid Impending FATF Verdict

In a departure from his vicious personal attacks on BJP and PM Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving differences with India via dialogue. On his maiden visit to Sri Lanka, Khan made this comment during his address at the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference on Wednesday. Claiming that he had unsuccessfully attempted to diffuse tensions in the bilateral relationship after assuming power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trading ties with India. Maintaining that Kashmir issue was the only sticking point between the two countries, the former Pakistan cricket captain opined that it could be resolved only through dialogue.

His intervention comes ahead of the Financial Action Task Force's verdict on Pakistan's 'grey list' status. Placed on the grey list in June 2018, Islamabad was asked to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing in a time-bound manner. During the last FATF plenary held in October 2020, Pakistan was retained on the grey list for failing to fulfil 6 out of 27 obligations which includes lack of action against terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawah head Hafiz Saeed.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan remarked, "Immediately I came into power, I approached my neighbour India and explained to Prime Minister Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is for us to resolve our differences through dialogue and then improve our trading relationship and to defuse the tension. I didn't succeed. But I am optimistic that eventually sense will prevail that the only way we in the subcontinent can get people out of poverty is having trading relationship and live like civilized neighbours like the Europeans live."

"My dream for the subcontinent is that we resolve our difference. Our difference is only one- the Kashmir issue. All we want is it to be resolved according to the United Nations Security Council resolution. This can be resolved only through dialogue," he added.

"The only thing halting the success of the subcontinent is inability to resolve conflicts through dialogue"



Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI's address at Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference#PMIKinSriLanka 🇵🇰🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/72QwvyZMUX — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 24, 2021

Gupkar alliance backs talks with Pakistan

Even before Khan's overture for talks, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has repeatedly requested the Indian government to initiate talks with Pakistan. Despite the neighbouring country's relentless provocations in the form of ceasefire violations and terror attacks, NC president Farooq Abdullah on Monday urged the Centre to adopt the same approach as it has done with China. Maintaining that it is not possible to change neighbours, he contended that terrorism can be eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir only by talking to Pakistan. Similarly, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti has expressed the desire for J&K to become a "bridge of peace" between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after visiting the kin of a cop killed in a terrorist attack recently, Mufti said, "As the Indian government always alleges that the attacks in J&K are plotted by Pakistan, the matter must be discussed. Either Indian government officials go to Pakistan or the talks can be held here. But it is important to hold talks with Pakistan now."

