Imran Khan Breaks Silence On Pakistan Students Stuck In China's Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Breaking his silence about the Pakistani students stuck in the Chinese province of Wuhan which was the earlier epicenter of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, assured them 'Everything will be normal in a few days'. Addressing the student directly in his speech, Khan said that as the cases have come down in China, everything will be normal in a few days. This is the first time Khan has directly addressed the hundreds of students stuck since the initial pandemic broke out in the province, with the Pakistani president Arif Alvi currently visiting China.

"Those stranded in Wuhan, I understand you had to face many difficulties. But now the cases in China have come down. In a few days everything would be normal," said Khan. Furthermore, downplaying the effects of COVID-19, he added," This virus is a kind of flu. it spreads quickly. 97% of cases also quickly recover."

Previously in February, Pakistan's envoy to China Naghmana Hashmi stated that Pakistan's medical facilities were not able to treat a patient diagnosed with coronavirus, in an interview with Geo News. She said the government was monitoring the health of the 800 students in Wuhan and Quebec. Similarly, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza too took to Twitter and announced that Pakistan will not evacuate students from Wuhan province in the larger interest.

Pakistani students in Wuhan appeal to PM Khan

Pakistani students trapped in the viral outbreak's epicenter Wuhan have posted videos on social media "pleading" for help and compared their government's response with that of India, which doesn't seem to ruffle a feather in Islamabad. The students' parents staged a protest in Islamabad seeking their immediate evacuation. India, on the other hand, has evacuated around 650 of its citizens from China, along with seven Maldivians. While the epicenter of the disease has shifted to Europe, the current death toll has risen to 7,893 worldwide.

