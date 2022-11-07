Imran Khan Declares War On Pakistan ISI & Army; Asks President To Stop Them Abusing Power

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Niazi has written a letter to Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, urging him to act against the Pakistan Army and ISI chief. The letter directly accuses a top official of the ISI, Major General Faisal, of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate the former PM (Imran Khan). The letter comes at a time when General Bajwa has reportedly cautioned people against naming the ISI chief in the FIR. "Ever since the removal of my PTI government, as the nation began rising to my call for Haqeeqi Azadi, we have been confronted with an ever increasing scale of false allegations, harassment, arrests and custodial torture. The Interior Minister has repeatedly issued death threats to me and I was informed of a plot to assassinate me having been hatched by PM Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Maj General Faisal DG C ISI. The plot was operationalised earlier this week during our Long March but Allah saved me and the assassination attempt failed," reads the letter.

What else does the letter say?

The letter urges Arif Alvi to, "take note of the following serious wrongdoings that undermine Pakistan's national security and to institute an inquiry under your leadership to identify the guilty and hold them accountable..". The letter goes on to list what the 'wrongdoings' are. The first wrongdoing mentioned in the letter is the breach of the Official Secrets Act. "The breach of the Official Secrets Act occurred when confidential conversation between myself as PM, the COAS and the DG 11 on a supposedly secure line was "leaked" to the media. This raises a very serious question as to who or what organisation was involved in doing a clearly illegal wiretap of the PM's secure phone line? This is a breach of national security at the highest level," writes the former PM Imran Khan in his letter to the Pakistan president.

The letter urges Pakistan's president to draw clear operational lines for the ISPR, which is Pakistan army's media arm. "The parameters of a military information organisation such as the ISPR also need to be clearly defined and limited to information relating to defence and military issues. As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces I call on you to initiate the drawing up of these clear operational lines for the ISPR," reads the letter. The letter also asks how can "the head of Pakistan's premier Intelligence Agency can do a public press conference" and "how can two military bureaucrats do a highly political press conference?" Pakistan is notorious for being a polity in which the military tends to override the civilian government.