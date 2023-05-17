Imran Khan Draws Ire From Fawad Chaudhry's Wife Over 'detentions And Abductions' Tweet

In a recent development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan finally spoke out against the "detentions and abductions" of party workers and leaders, drawing attention to the plight of those affected. However, his list of names failed to include several prominent party members, as pointed out by Hiba Fawad, wife of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry. Expressing her concern, Hiba Fawad took to Twitter and reminded Khan of the names he had missed in his condemnation. While Khan acknowledged Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shahryar Afridi, Shireen Mazari, and Falak Naz, he inadvertently omitted Fawad Chaudhry, Maleeka Bokhari, Jamsheed Cheema, and Musrat Cheema from the list.

Khan Saab you forgot to mention Fawad Chaudhry's,Maleeka Bokhari,Jamsheed Cheema ,Musrat Cheema's names as you mentioned others. https://t.co/6nhJR16j1u May 17, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry, known for his staunch support of PTI, was recently granted bail by the Islamabad High Court following a dramatic incident outside the court premises. He sought refuge within the court until late at night, ultimately returning only after receiving blanket relief from arrest. According to a report from Geo TV, Chaudhry was taken into custody by the Islamabad police on May 10, alongside other party leaders, amid violent protests.

Pakistan has been in turmoil since May 9th

Following Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, clashes erupted between his supporters and law enforcement personnel, resulting in the unfortunate loss of eight lives. Numerous individuals, including close aides and associates of Khan, were arrested by the coalition government in response to the protests.

Imran Khan emphasised the extended incarceration of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, who have been detained for over a week. He also expressed concern over the failure to present journalist Imran Riaz Khan in court, despite court orders, and the disturbing reports of alleged torture against him.

In a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician reiterated his demand for the immediate release of all female leaders, workers, and the female family members of PTI affiliates. Khan raised alarm over the imprisonment of Shehrayar Afridi's wife, highlighting the intention to instill fear among the people and deter them from standing up for their constitutional rights. He further addressed the distressing treatment of former human rights minister Dr. Shireen Mazari, recounting the alleged physical assault her daughter endured at the hands of male police officers. Prior to this incident, PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari was released from Adiala Jail but was promptly re-arrested by the police, according to her daughter.

As tensions continue to mount and concerns regarding the treatment of PTI members persist, the call for justice and the protection of constitutional rights remains at the forefront of the political landscape in Pakistan. The PTI chairman's condemnation, although incomplete, sheds light on the hardships faced by party members and raises further questions about the ongoing situation. In an address to the nation today, Imran Khan himself expressed views that raise questions about his own future. He alluded that today's address may be his last address.